South Korean stocks closed markedly higher Monday, led by semiconductor shares, rebounding from the previous session's dip, as valuation concerns over artificial intelligence-related stocks eased somewhat. The local currency weakened against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 77.68 points, or 1.94 percent, to close at 4,089.25.

Trade volume was moderate at 337.99 million shares worth 14.1 trillion won ($7.44 billion), with losers beating winners 490 to 392.

The index opened higher following a sharp decline the previous session, and maintained the momentum on solid buying by offshore investors.

Foreign investors bought a net 518.18 billion won worth of shares, while retail and institutional investors sold a net 492.06 billion won and 5.7 billion won worth of shares, respectively.

"The news that Samsung Electronics raised prices on some memory chips has been interpreted as a sign that AI-related chips are in short supply and demand is expected to rise further. It seems to help ease some fears of an AI bubble," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

"Nvidia is projected to announce better-than-expected earnings, and the focus now is on how the company will shape the narrative for the sector," he added.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 3.5 percent to 100,600 won, and chip giant SK hynix surged 8.21 percent to 606,000 won.

Leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy increased 2.9 percent to 603,000 won, and Hanwha Ocean climbed 1.39 percent to 130,900 won. Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace advanced 2.51 percent to 979,000 won.

Nuclear power plant manufacturer Doosan Enerbility grew 0.51 percent to 78,800 won, and the state-run utility firm KEPCO soared 4.01 percent to 49,300 won.

Major battery maker LG Energy Solution remained unchanged at 463,000 won.

Carmakers finished mixed. Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.37 percent to 271,500 won, while its sister Kia went up 0.34 percent to 117,400 won.

Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics finished flat at 1,221,000 won, while Celltrion dived 3.16 percent to 189,900 won.

Leading tourism agency Hana Tour Agency increased 0.54 percent to 46,500 won, and Lotte Tour Development jumped 12.63 percent to 20,600 won on news that China warned citizens against traveling to Japan amid soured bilateral relations.

The local currency was quoted at 1,458.0 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 1.0 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)