Coca-Cola Korea Company has appointed Lee Jun-yup, a former vice president at P&G Korea, as its new general manager and CEO, the company said Monday.

Lee brings 28 years of experience in sales, brand strategy and e-commerce at the US-based consumer goods giant. He began his career in 1997 as a sales account manager at P&G Korea and later oversaw market strategy planning, distributor channels and online business.

He also held global roles in operations and digital commerce in the US, Singapore and Japan. From 2018 until recently, he served vice president and head of sales at P&G Korea, leading business operations for its major brands.

“I am very pleased to join Coca-Cola Korea as CEO. I will do my best in this role,” Lee said.

Coca-Cola Korea offers about 20 beverage brands in the local market, including its flagship brand Coca-Cola, as well as Sprite, Fanta, Powerade, Toreta!, Georgia and Minute Maid.