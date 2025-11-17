In fashion, essentially anything can become a trend.

Once thought of as a purely practical layer worn by older women on kimjang day — the annual family marathon of making huge batches of kimchi — the kimjang vest has made an unlikely leap into the style spotlight.

Big-name celebrities like Jennie of Blackpink and Karina of aespa have been spotted in the vibrant vests.

Kimjang vests are traditionally quilted and often decked out in bright colors and floral patterns. The recent trend has grown so much that even kids want a piece of it.

On Naver blog Incheon Atti-amo, a parenting community, one mother wrote, “My elementary school daughter wants a kimjang vest. Does anyone know where to buy one?”

Another parent chimed in: “My kid found a small size at the Juan Station underground mall.”

The vest has even had its Suneung debut, referring to South Korea’s nationwide college entrance exam. One news report described a student at Gwangnam High School in Seoul walking into the test hall in a bright pink quilted vest.

Fashion industry insiders say the appeal is straightforward. The vests cost as little as 5,000 won ($3.40), are surprisingly warm thanks to thick quilting, allow easy movement and fit neatly into the rising "halmaenial" trend, which is a grandmother-inspired retro aesthetic. Celebrity influence has only sped the fad along.

Once people saw stars like Jennie and Karina wearing the vest, it did not take long to go mainstream.

As one online commenter put it, “Now that Jennie wore it, it actually does look cool.”