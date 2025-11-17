Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation will release a compilation album on Dec. 1, a first for her as a solo singer, SM Entertainment announced Monday.

She is celebrating her decadelong career as a soloist with the album “Panorama: The Best of Taeyeon,” which will consist of 24 songs, including the titular “Panorama” and rearranged versions of her previous music.

The singer has been forging a solo path since 2015, approximately eight years after she debuted as the leader and main vocalist of Girls’ Generation. She has put out three full-length albums and six mini albums on her own and became the bestselling solo female K-pop in 2022.