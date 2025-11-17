Babymonster exceeded 100 million YouTube views with the music video for “Really Like You” as of Sunday, its label YG Entertainment said Monday.

“Really Like You” is from the group's first full-length album “Drip,” which was released in January. The hip-hop R&B tune harks back to the 1990s and candidly sings of love. The music video is the group’s 14th to hit the milestone.

In the meantime, Babymonster is raising expectations for “Psycho,” a B-side track from its second EP “We Go Up,” with a series of teaser spoilers. The full video for the track will be unveiled Wednesday, between the group’s fan concerts in Chiba and Aichi in Japan.

The fan concert tour in Asia, “Love Monsters,” began last weekend and will take the members to three more cities in Japan, as well as Bangkok, Thailand, and Taipei, Tawian.