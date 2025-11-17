Korea and Poland have built "exemplary ties" that will continue to strengthen and expand, Polish ambassador to Korea said during the Nov. 12 celebration of more than a century of Polish independence.

Poland regained its sovereignty on Nov. 11, 1918, reappearing on the world map after 123 years of partitions. The day is commemorated annually as a reminder of the nation's restored independence.

“Poland learned the hard way that independence is not bestowed upon us forever. And this lesson remains as relevant today as it was over one hundred years ago,” Polish Ambassador to Korea Bartosz Wisniewski said in his remarks.

“During my time here in the Republic of Korea, however brief, I came across a number of examples of how to use the gift of independence to the fullest,” he said, using South Korea's formal name.

Poland and South Korea established diplomatic relations in November 1989, later elevating the relationship to a strategic partnership in 2013.

“I am confident that this relationship will continue to go from strength to strength, setting an example and inspiring collaboration in many areas,” Wisniewski said.

“I have reasons to be hopeful, because I see so many of you here today who wish this collaboration well. And with friends like these, one can only expect big things."

According to Wisniewski, Poland and South Korea have built a strategic partnership that now spans military procurement, trade, investment and a cultural affinity, “which defies geography.”

“Recent examples of this bond were provided by stellar performances of young Korean pianists during the latest edition of the International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in my hometown Warsaw,” he said.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, embassy officials, foreign residents, Korean company executives, nongovernmental organizations and media representatives.