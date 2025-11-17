A police intelligence officer is under investigation for allegedly leaking classified information to the Chinese Consulate in Busan during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit held Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

The security investigation unit at the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said Sunday it is questioning an officer from North Gyeongsang Provincial Police over allegations he passed documents related to foreign affairs to a Chinese diplomatic official.

Investigators have seized the officer’s mobile phone for digital forensics. The officer has been reassigned to a non-intelligence post.

According to police, the officer, who has served with the force for five years, had been responsible for monitoring foreign workers and counterintelligence operations. The Busan police began its investigation after receiving a tip from the National Intelligence Service about repeated phone communications between the officer and an employee at the Chinese Consulate in Busan.

Authorities are also looking into whether sensitive information related to the APEC summit was shared, including intelligence on anti-China demonstrations that took place in Gyeongju during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit.

The officer is currently on sick leave and has denied the allegations.

“We are carrying out a detailed forensic analysis of the suspect’s mobile device,” a Busan Metropolitan Police Agency official said. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot disclose further details.”