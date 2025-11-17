Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together made it onto the top ten on the Billboard 200 with his first solo EP, according to the chart preview published Monday.

His EP “No Labels: Part 01” ranked No. 10 on the main albums chart dated Nov. 22.

The album rolled out on Nov. 7 and sold over 600,000 copies in the first week, after selling more than half a million on the first day. The EP landed atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking and returned to the albums chart at No. 2 four days later as well.

Over the weekend, he performed the lead single “Talk to You” in Saitama, Japan, at TXT’s live show. The two-concert gig kicked off the group’s Japan leg of its “Act: Tomorrow” tour and will be followed by four more stops in the country.