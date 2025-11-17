A court on Monday dismissed former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong's petition against his arrest, keeping him in custody over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the ruling after holding a hearing the previous day on whether Cho's arrest was legal and should remain in place.

The former spy chief had filed the petition following his arrest Wednesday on charges of NIS law violations, dereliction of duty, perjury, destruction of evidence, creation of false official documents and false testimony at parliament, all in connection with the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

Cho's side had argued his arrest was not necessary because most of the key evidence in his case had already been secured through raids or questioning of witnesses, removing concerns he may destroy evidence, a reason cited for his arrest.

His deteriorating health had also been cited as a cause for release.

The former spy chief, who was known as a trusted confidant of Yoon, is accused of failing to report the martial law plan to the National Assembly even though he was aware of it prior to Yoon's televised address to the nation.

He is also accused of failing to report to the National Assembly after receiving a report that troops under martial law planned to detain then opposition leader Lee Jae Myung and then ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon.

The NIS Act obliges its director to report to the National Assembly, as well as to the president, if a situation that has a significant impact on national security arises.

In addition, investigators believe Cho falsely testified at the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court by claiming that he did not see the martial law decree or other relevant documents at the presidential office and that he did not witness Cabinet members receiving the documents.

Surveillance camera footage later showed Cabinet members receiving what appeared to be such documents at the presidential office, with Cho among those handling one of them. (Yonhap)