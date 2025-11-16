Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Sunday instructed the Seoul city government to conduct a joint probe with the interior ministry into a recent river bus accident and draw up necessary safety measures.

On Saturday, one of the boats that run on the water bus service along the Han River came to a stop near a dock in southeastern Seoul while passing through shallow waters. All 82 passengers aboard were safely rescued by police and fire authorities.

Kim expressed grave concerns over the overall safety of the service, including whether the Seoul city government had factored in topographic circumstances when choosing the locations for stops and operation routes, according to Kim's office.

In a statement, the city government apologized for causing inconvenience to the public and vowed to more thoroughly inspect operation. All safety response measures were normally carried out following the incident, it added.

The water bus service is a key project launched by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon but has faced criticism over its safety, mainly from the ruling bloc. (Yonhap)