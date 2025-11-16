President Lee Jae Myung is set to leave on Monday for a 10-day, four-nation tour of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, South Africa and Turkey, which will be his first visit to the Middle East and Africa since taking office in June.

Lee will begin the journey with a three-day state visit to the UAE, followed by an official visit to Egypt from Nov. 19-21, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said during a press briefing on Friday. From there, the president will travel to South Africa to participate in the Group of 20 summit before concluding the trip with a two-day state visit to Turkey. He is scheduled to return to Seoul on Nov. 26.

At the G-20 gathering in Johannesburg, Lee is expected to present South Korea’s economic strategy and call for deeper cooperation with major global economies. His remarks will focus on shared challenges, including climate change, supply chain resilience, artificial intelligence and broader economic stability. According to Wi, the president will also underscore Seoul’s intention to strengthen solidarity with South Africa and the African continent, while expressing readiness to support Africa’s long-term development goals.

During his bilateral visits, Lee will prioritize expanding collaboration in the defense sector and reaffirming shared commitments to peace on the Korean Peninsula and stability across the Middle East.

In Abu Dhabi, he will hold a summit with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss opportunities in investment, energy, advanced technologies, health care and cultural exchanges. The UAE remains the only Middle Eastern nation with which South Korea maintains a special strategic partnership.

Lee’s visit to Cairo will include talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the countries commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations. He will also deliver an address at Cairo University outlining Seoul’s vision for engagement with the region.

The final leg in Turkey will feature a summit with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with cooperation in defense, nuclear energy and biotechnology slated as key agenda items, Wi said.