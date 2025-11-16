MEXICO CITY (AFP) -- At least 120 people, mostly police officers, were injured Saturday as thousands marched through Mexico City to protest against President Claudia Sheinbaum's government, local authorities said.

The demonstration against drug violence and Sheinbaum's security policies was organized on social media by representatives of "Generation Z," though Agence France-Presse saw protesters of various ages.

Sheinbaum, in power since October 2024, maintains approval ratings above 70 percent in her first year in office but has faced criticism of her security policy due to several high-profile murders.

"For many hours, this mobilization proceeded and developed peacefully, until a group of hooded individuals began to commit acts of violence," Pablo Vazquez, security chief for Mexico City, told reporters.

He reported that 100 police officers were injured, of whom 40 required hospital treatment for bruises and cuts, while 20 protesters were also hurt. Authorities arrested 20 people for crimes such as robbery and assault, including an alleged attack on a newspaper journalist, according to Vazquez.

Many of the protesters held banners and wore hats saluting Carlos Manzo, the mayor of Uruapan in Michoacan state who was assassinated on Nov. 1, having led a crusade against drug-trafficking gangs in his town.

The assassinated mayor's widow, however, distanced her husband's movement from the demonstration on Saturday.

Several of those attending the march also displayed the pirate flag emblematic of the Japanese manga "One Piece," which has become a symbol of global youth protest.

Sheinbaum questioned the motivations for the demonstration and said at her regular morning press conference that the protest call was "inorganic" and "paid for." "It is a movement promoted from abroad against the government," the president said.

Protesters gathered in front of the National Palace in Mexico City, where Sheinbaum lives and works, and knocked down some of the metal fences protecting the building. Police protecting the compound used tear gas grenades and fire extinguishers to contain the protesters, who were banging on the fences.

"This is how you should have protected Carlos Manzo," some of the protesters shouted at the security forces. Hundreds of young people threw projectiles at the police, who responded by deploying their shields and also threw objects at the protesters.