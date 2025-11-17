State museum attracts 5 million annual visitors but has operated with a fraction of major museums' purchasing power, data shows 주립박물관, 연간 500만 명 방문에도 주요 박물관에 비해 구매력은 크게 뒤처져

The National Museum of Korea's budget for acquiring artifacts has been frozen for the past decade despite the institution ranking among the world's most-visited museums, government data showed.

한국 국립중앙박물관의 유물 구입 예산은 세계에서 가장 많은 방문객을 자랑하는 박물관 중 하나임에도 불구하고 지난 10년간 동결된 상태라고 정부 자료가 밝혔다.

According to data obtained by Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Min Hyung-bae and made public Tuesday, the museum's acquisition budget has remained virtually unchanged since 2015, when it was set at 3.98 billion won ($2.8 million). Even after minimal adjustments, the acquisition budget continued to hover around 3.98 billion won through 2024 — the latest year for which the figure is available — effectively shrinking in real terms given that consumer prices rose 19.98 percent over the past decade.

더불어민주당 민형배 의원이 확보해 화요일에 공개한 자료에 따르면, 이 박물관의 매입 예산은 2015년 39억8천만 원으로 책정된 이후 사실상 변동이 없었다. 약간의 조정이 있었음에도 불구하고, 2024년까지 매입 예산은 약 39억8천만 원 수준에 머물렀으며, 지난 10년간 소비자 물가가 19.98% 상승한 점을 고려하면 실질적으로 축소된 셈이다.

The museum recently celebrated record-breaking attendance, surpassing 5 million visitors for the first time in its 80-year history -- up 69.7 percent from 2.96 million in 2023. According to UK-based The Art Newspaper, only four museums worldwide exceeded this threshold last year: the Louvre (8.74 million), Vatican Museums (6.83 million), British Museum (6.48 million) and New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art (5.73 million).

박물관은 최근 개관 80년 만에 처음으로 500만 명 이상의 방문객을 기록하며 기록적인 성과를 달성했다. 영국의 미술 전문지 더 아트 뉴스페이퍼에 따르면, 전 세계에서 이 기준을 넘은 박물관은 루브르, 바티칸박물관, 영국박물관, 뉴욕 메트로폴리탄 미술관 네 곳뿐이었다.

Despite its global stature, Korea's flagship museum operates with a fraction of the resources available to its international peers. The Metropolitan Museum of Art spent $229.59 million on acquisitions between mid-2018 and mid-2022, averaging $81.7 million annually. This is more than 20 times the Korean museum's annual budget, according to the lawmaker.

세계적인 위상에도 불구하고, 한국의 대표 박물관은 해외 주요 박물관들에 비해 턱없이 부족한 자원으로 운영되고 있다. 메트로폴리탄 미술관은 2018년 중반부터 2022년 중반까지 작품 매입에 총 2억2959만 달러를 지출했으며, 연평균 8,170만 달러였다. 의원에 따르면, 이는 한국 박물관의 연간 예산의 20배가 넘는 규모다.

The frozen budget has cost the museum opportunities to acquire important works of art and heritage in recent years. In 2022, when two gilt-bronze Buddhist statues designated as National Treasures came up for auction, the museum could not make a bid as the combined starting price of 6 billion won exceeded its entire annual budget.

이 예산 동결로 인해 박물관은 최근 몇 년간 중요한 예술 및 문화유산 작품을 확보할 기회를 잃었다. 2022년, 국보로 지정된 금동불상 두 점이 경매에 나왔을 때, 시작가 총 60억 원이 연간 예산을 초과해 박물관은 입찰에 참여할 수 없었다.

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, the nation's premier state art museum, faces similar constraints. Its acquisition budget declined from 6.1 billion won in 2017 and has remained at around 4.85 billion won since 2021, according to the data.

국립현대미술관 또한 비슷한 제한에 직면해 있다. 자료에 따르면, 이 기관의 매입 예산은 2017년 61억 원에서 감소해 2021년 이후 약 48억5천만 원 수준을 유지하고 있다.

"Securing collections and expanding curatorial expertise is an investment in cultural sovereignty," Min said. "To foster Korea's cultural ambitions, we must start by bolstering investment in cultural infrastructure."

“소장품 확보와 전문성 강화를 위한 노력은 문화 주권에 대한 투자”라고 민 의원은 말했다. “한국의 문화적 비전을 발전시키려면 문화 인프라에 대한 투자를 강화하는 것부터 시작해야 한다.”

Tip

1. artifacts - 유물, 인공물

2. acquisition - 매입, 취득

3. adjustments - 조정, 수정

4. exceeded - 초과하다

5. stature - 위상, 명성

6. auction - 경매

7. constraints - 제약, 제한

8. expertise - 전문 지식, 전문성

9. ambitions - 야망, 포부

10. bolstering - 강화하다, 증진하다