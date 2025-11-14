Authorities said Friday they have located the last remaining person buried under the collapsed boiler tower at a thermal power plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan, with operations under way to recover the individual from the debris.

The search had continued to find the last of the seven workers who were trapped when the 63-meter tower collapsed on Nov. 6. The bodies of the six others have been recovered.

Firefighting authorities said they are cutting through metal structures around the spot where the person was located to create space for rescuers to reach the area.

The Tower 5 at the thermal power plant, operated by the state-run Korea East-West Power Co., collapsed while in the process of being demolished after 40 years of use ending in 2021.

Two other towers had flanked it, but both were blown up Tuesday to remove the risk they too could crumble during the search for the missing. (Yonhap)