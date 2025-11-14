After a warmer-than-usual weekend, South Korea is bracing for a strong cold snap next week, with the season's coldest morning forecast for Tuesday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, this weekend will see average or slightly cooler weather, with daytime highs in Seoul and other major cities reaching 14-16 degrees on Sunday.

Cooler conditions are expected to set in from Sunday afternoon, as a low-pressure system currently situated in the north moves in toward the Korean Peninsula. The system is expected to bring rain to the Greater Seoul region, inland and mountainous parts of Gangwon Province and parts of North and South Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces.

Starting Monday, a sharper drop in temperatures is forecast.

Nationwide morning lows are projected to reach as low as minus 2 degrees Celsius on average, with strong northwesterly winds making conditions feel even colder throughout the day.

Tuesday is expected to bring the coldest morning of the season, with temperatures in Seoul forecast to drop to minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures will likely return to previous years’ levels by Wednesday afternoon as warmer westerly winds move in.