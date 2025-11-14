Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a plan on Friday to launch 40 vehicle lineups globally and in Korea by 2027, while highlighting partnerships with Samsung and LG that it says will add further momentum to its technology ambitions.

At the Mercedes-Benz Future Strategy Conference in Incheon earlier in the day, Mercedes-Benz Group AG CEO Ola Kallenius said the upcoming lineup will span fully electric models, plug-in hybrids and electrified high-end combustion vehicles. He also offered a preview of next year’s electric vehicle launches in Korea — the all-new electric CLA sedan and GLC SUV — alongside two concept models, the Vision V limousine and Concept AMG GT XX sports car.

“We’re also deepening our ties with the Korean key partners. Yesterday for example, I had a productive meeting with our valued partners at LG and Samsung,” said Kallenius. “I mean, these companies are global champions in innovation and technology and we use several of the technologies across the whole Mercedes-Benz lineup.”

Kallenius did not reveal specifics of his meetings with Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong, LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan and other top executives, but indicated that discussions focused on possible long-term collaboration — potentially in batteries, displays and semiconductors — that could shape Mercedes-Benz models three to four years from now.

“You will not find a Mercedes-Benz anywhere in the world without a piece of Korea in it,” added Kallenius, noting plans to establish its first dedicated Asia-procurement hub in Korea. According to Kallenius, the new regional headquarters will oversee strategic sourcing activities — securing suppliers capable of delivering next-generation technologies — and will be fully integrated with Mercedes-Benz’s R&D and procurement operations in Germany.

Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl emphasized the strategic importance of the Korean market, noting that the brand has introduced roughly 50 models since entering the country in 2003. He added that the world’s first Maybach Center, which opened in Seoul last July, has rapidly evolved into a global benchmark for luxury customer experience.

Building on its vision to create “the world’s most desirable cars,” Kallenius said the new CLA sedan is “the most efficient series-production vehicle Mercedes-Benz has ever made,” offering class-leading range, charging speed and energy consumption. It is also the brand’s first model to feature the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), the carmaker’s in-house, software-driven platform described as a “supercomputer on wheels.” The CLA will be available as a battery-electric model as well as in hybridized internal combustion variants.

The all-new GLC SUV marks another milestone as the first vehicle built on the Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture, the brand’s next-generation EV platform. As one of Korea’s most popular imported models — ranking fifth in sales last year — the new GLC reflects Korean customer feedback, including the return of physical rocker switches and roller scroll wheels on the steering wheel.

The Vision V and Concept AMG GT XX offer a glimpse into Mercedes-Benz’s strategy for its next generation of high-performance EVs and luxury multipurpose vehicles. The all-electric, chauffeur-driven Vision V pushes the brand into a new premium minivan segment with a lounge-like cabin designed to feel like a private living room on wheels. It is also the first Mercedes model to feature an illuminated version of the iconic hood ornament, replacing the traditional metal emblem.

Embodying the spirit of “no gas, no brakes,” Kallenius said simulations of the high-performance Concept AMG GT XX sports car showed it breaking more than 25 speed and endurance records. In simulated runs, it covered 79,000 kilometers in 24 hours, maintaining more than 5,300 kilometers per day at nearly 300 kilometers per hour.