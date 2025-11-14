Nike Korea said Friday it has appointed Chase Taylor, a 15-year company veteran known for his digital marketing expertise, as its new general manager.

The move is aimed at strengthening Nike’s brand value in South Korea and deepening engagement with local consumers.

Since joining Nike as a digital marketing coordinator, Taylor has held various roles across digital commerce, marketing, strategy and marketplace development.

He later served as senior director of the North American marketplace, where he helped accelerate the company’s shift toward digital marketing and online sales while enhancing brand experiences across key channels.

He also previously led Nike’s South Africa operations as general manager, driving brand differentiation, expanding consumer and partner relationships and supporting growth in the regional market.

In his new role in Seoul, he is expected to focus on elevating Nike’s brand presence, expanding consumer experiences tailored to the Korean market and advancing a sports-centered growth strategy, the company said.