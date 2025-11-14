South Korea and the United States on Friday released a joint fact seet on trade and security agreements, concluding months of negotiations. Here are the key points from the document, agreed upon by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump, unveiled on the webite of the White House.

On trade

• $150 billion of Korean investment in the US shipbuilding sector

• $200 billion in additional "strategic" Korean investment, under an MOU expected to be signed by both countries

• Korea's annual funding to the US capped at $20 billion for foreign exchange stability

• US Section 232 tariffs on Korean automobiles, auto parts, timber, lumber, and wood derivatives reduced to 15%. Pharmaceutical tariffs also capped at 15%.

• Semiconductor tariffs for Korea to receive terms no less favorable than future agreements of similar trade volume

• Korea to lift 50,000-unit cap on imports of US safety-compliant vehicles recognized as meeting Korean standards

On security and the alliance

• Korea to increase defense spending to 3.5 percent of GDP

• Korea to spend $25 billion on US military equipment purchases by 2030; provide $33 billion in comprehensive support for US Forces Korea

• Both sides to work together for the transition of wartime operational control

On ships and submarines

• Initiatives to boost the number of US commercial and combat-ready military vessels, including potential construction of US ships in Korea

• US supports Korea’s civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful uses

• US approves Korea to build nuclear-powered attack submarines