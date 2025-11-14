The first solo album from Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week, label Big Hit Music said Friday, citing a local tally.

The EP titled “No Labels: Part 01” claimed the No. 25 spot in first-week sales for K-pop solo albums listed by Hanteo Chart.

The mini album logged approximately 540,000 in sales on its day of release and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 15 regions, while the lead single “Talk to You” ranked atop its Top Songs Chart in six regions. The EP landed atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking as well.

The new set is made up of six tracks, and the musician participated in writing lyrics for five tracks and melodies for two.