CJ Logistics, South Korea’s largest logistics company, is building on its 95-year legacy to transform into a next-generation global leader within the next five years, with advanced technological innovation at its core.

At the company’s 95th anniversary ceremony on Thursday, CEO Shin Young-soo outlined CJ Logistics’ broader global ambitions focused on delivering consumer value.

“Our mission as a logistics company is to deliver anything, anytime, anywhere consumers demand,” Shin said. “As we approach our centennial in 2030, we must unite in our pursuit of becoming one of the world’s top 10 logistics providers.”

Shin also shared key achievements and strategic priorities that have defined the year and will continue to guide the company moving forward.

“We spent this year focused on honing our capabilities to lay the groundwork for a new future,” Shin said. “We strengthened our core business competitiveness by expanding our O-NE service, driving productivity innovation through TES-based operations and restructuring our transportation systems.”

O-NE is CJ Logistics’ unified delivery brand that brings together all of its logistics services into a single, integrated solution. TES -- short for Technology, Engineering Systems and Solutions -- represents CJ’s commitment to smart logistics innovation.

The company explained that it enhanced e-commerce logistics efficiency by advancing its artificial intelligence-powered transportation platform and expanding its network of automated fulfillment centers.

In the global sector, it broadened its local contract logistics operations and deepened collaborations with major international platforms to strengthen its position in the cross-border e-commerce ecosystem.

“We continue to drive logistics innovation centered on automation, AI and data,” a company official said. “We’re enhancing our global reach by scaling operations in key markets such as North America and the Asia-Pacific region.”

In the third quarter of this year, CJ Logistics posted revenue of 3.07 trillion won ($2.1 billion) and operating profit of 147.9 billion won, marking on-year increases of 3.1 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.