Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kang Dong-gil will meet with his US counterpart in Seoul on Friday to discuss ways to strengthen military cooperation between their navies, including in the shipbuilding sector.

Kang was to meet Adm. Daryl L. Caudle, the US chief of naval operations, who is arriving in South Korea on Thursday for a four-day trip, to discuss cooperation in the field of shipbuilding and maintenance, repair and operations.

The US Navy chief will also meet with US Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson and the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung.

His trip is also expected to include a visit to local shipyards Saturday to review South Korea's shipbuilding capabilities. (Yonhap)