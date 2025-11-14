Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik on Thursday flew to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as President Lee Jae Myung's special envoy for strategic cooperation.

According to an official of the presidential office, Kang is to "discuss ways to establish a new model for strategic economic cooperation." The field of cooperation would encompass artificial intelligence, defense, advanced manufacturing, culture, food and medical services, according to the presidential office.

While Kang was set to meet undisclosed high-ranking officials of the UAE, one of the key importers of defense equipment made in South Korea, Kang's other destinations have yet to be disclosed.

Lee, who has expressed his intent to boost South Korea's defense exports since his inauguration in June, met the UAE's crown prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Oct. 31, coinciding with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conferences hosted by South Korea. Lee accompanied Kang at the meeting.

Kang, in October, traveled to Poland, Romania and Norway as Lee's special envoy, as South Korea sought more defense contracts abroad. In October, the presidential office revealed that a combined $56.2 billion in deals was up for grabs in the European countries he visited.