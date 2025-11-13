The defense ministry said Thursday it has promoted 20 military generals to three-star posts, a sweeping reshuffle aimed at restructuring the military leadership after last year's botched martial law bid.

Under the move, 20 military generals -- 14 from the Army and three each from the Navy and the Air Force -- were promoted to lieutenant generals, according to the ministry.

It marked the biggest promotion of three-star generals in the past decade.

"The latest reshuffle focused on overcoming the Dec. 3 martial law crisis and rebuilding the military ... as well as preventing a security vacuum and stabilizing the military," a ministry official said.

In September, the defense ministry announced the promotion of seven four-star generals, in the first major personnel shake-up to take place under the Lee Jae Myung administration.