This image provided by the defense ministry shows its logo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This image provided by the defense ministry shows its logo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The defense ministry said Thursday it has promoted 20 military generals to three-star posts, a sweeping reshuffle aimed at restructuring the military leadership after last year's botched martial law bid.

Under the move, 20 military generals -- 14 from the Army and three each from the Navy and the Air Force -- were promoted to lieutenant generals, according to the ministry.

It marked the biggest promotion of three-star generals in the past decade.

"The latest reshuffle focused on overcoming the Dec. 3 martial law crisis and rebuilding the military ... as well as preventing a security vacuum and stabilizing the military," a ministry official said.

In September, the defense ministry announced the promotion of seven four-star generals, in the first major personnel shake-up to take place under the Lee Jae Myung administration.