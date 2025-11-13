Top executives of South Korea's LG and Samsung groups on Thursday held meetings with Mercedes-Benz Group AG to discuss cooperation in automotive parts for advanced cars, including electric vehicles.

Cho Joo-wan, chief executive officer of LG Electronics Inc., met with Mercedes-Benz Group Chairman Ola Kallenius in Seoul to share visions on the future mobility industry led by EVs, the business group said in a release.

Three other LG affiliate leaders -- Kim Dong-myung of LG Energy Solution Ltd., Jeong Cheol-dong of LG Display Co. and Moon Hyuk-soo of LG Innotek Co. -- also attended the meeting.

During the gathering, the conglomerate said the affiliates discussed cooperation with the German carmaker in the field of next-generation automobiles, including EVs and software-defined vehicles, through the "One LG" solution.

The discussion came as LG and the German carmaker have been rolling out various joint projects, including one with LG Electronics to develop an advanced driver assistance system for Mercedes-Benz's EQS sedan.

LG Display has been supplying plastic organic light-emitting diode displays to Mercedes-Benz since 2020.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz maintains a partnership with LG Energy Solution for batteries and is reviewing a potential tie with LG Innotek for camera modules and other auto components.

"We plan to further solidify our strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz based on our user experience-oriented value, comprehensive SDV solution portfolio and business competitiveness in the automotive parts industry proven in the global market," Cho was quoted as saying by the group.

Mercedes-Benz said in its press release that the two sides discussed a wide range of cooperation on potential options to advance the automaker's future vision, including the implementation of electrification-centered mobility and the establishment of a flexible and sustainable global production network through digitalization and automation.

The automaker added the two sides also agreed to explore new cooperation opportunities and expand technological synergies across diverse areas such as batteries, displays and electronic components.

"Together with LG, we share a vision built on innovation, quality and sustainability. By combining our strengths, we're creating vehicles that will set new global standards," Kallenius said.

Later in the day, Kallenius met separately with Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong over dinner to discuss strengthening cooperation in next-generation mobility technologies.

The meeting marked the two business leaders' first encounter in about eight months since the China Development Forum gathering held in Beijing in March. Samsung SDI Co. CEO Choi Joo-sun and Christian Sobottka, CEO of Harman International Industries Inc., a Samsung subsidiary, also joined the meeting.

Industry observers say cooperation between Samsung SDI and Mercedes-Benz is drawing particular attention as the German automaker accelerates innovation in its EV lineup.