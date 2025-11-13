Gyeongju National Museum will extend its exhibition of six gold crowns from the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935) to next year, following the overwhelming public interest and record-breaking attendance, the national museum announced Thursday.

The exhibition “Silla Gold Crowns: Power and Prestige,” organized to coincide with APEC 2025 and originally set to run until Dec.14, will now run through Feb. 22.

The museum has seen long queues forming every morning for the first-ever exhibition showing all six Silla gold crowns together, with the museum announcing a limit on the number of visitors.

The museum will introduce an online reservation system Monday. Each viewing session will offer 70 online reservation slots and 80 on-site ticketing slots to ease on-site congestion.

Online reservations will open at 10 a.m. on Monday on the museum’s website. On-site tickets will be distributed on a first-come basis from 9:20 a.m.

One of the six crowns in the exhibition is a designated National Treasure excavated in 1973 at Cheonmachong, meaning "tomb of heavenly horse," derived from a mural found inside the tomb. A replica of the crown was presented to US President Donald Trump during his visit to Gyeongju for APEC 2025.

The ancient Silla Kingdom is often called the “Golden Kingdom,” known for its gold artifacts.