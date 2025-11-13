South Korea’s rival parties intensified their confrontation Thursday over the fallout from the prosecution’s decision not to appeal a court ruling in a high-profile land development corruption case linked to the president.

The dropped appeal has triggered an unprecedented internal revolt within the prosecution, culminating in Acting Prosecutor General Noh Man-seok’s offer to resign Wednesday and prompting rival blocs to draw sharply different conclusions about how to respond to the turmoil.

The non-appeal involved a case on corruption charges against former city officials and private developers related to the Daejang-dong development project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, where President Lee Jae Myung served as mayor.

On Thursday, the main opposition People Power Party unveiled legislation aimed at blocking prosecutors’ authority to cancel indictments — a move it says is necessary to prevent President Lee’s ongoing trials from facing similar non-appeal or indictment-withdrawal outcomes.

In a press briefing at the National Assembly in Seoul, Rep. Kwak Kyu-taek of the People Power Party said that under current law, canceling the indictments would “block judicial judgment on the president.” He stressed that such a move — as in the prosecution's latest decision not to appeal — would make reindictment against Lee “practically impossible.”

Rep. Na Kyung-won of the People Power Party also criticized the prosecution leadership’s non-appeal decision as “erasing President Lee’s crimes,” warning that allowing prosecutors to cancel indictments could become another tool to clear Lee of alleged wrongdoing.

The proposed revision to the Criminal Procedure Act would delete the provision that currently allows prosecutors to withdraw an indictment before a ruling is finalized.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea countered, calling the prosecutors’ internal resistance “national disruption” and arguing that the defiance underscores the need to complete prosecution reform.

Democratic Party Floor Leader Kim Byung-kee said in a YouTube interview that “the rebellion by prosecutors must be stopped and crushed using all legal and administrative measures available,” announcing plans for amendments that would allow prosecutors to be dismissed or expelled.

Rep. Jeon Hyun-heui of the Democratic Party added that the controversy showed the People Power Party and politically aligned prosecutors were working to frame the Daejang-dong turmoil as a political issue in order to blunt the ruling bloc’s push for prosecution reform.

The intensifying partisan battle follows Noh’s decision Wednesday to offer his resignation, four days after the prosecution opted not to appeal the Daejang-dong case. The choice sparked rare multilayered dissent across the prosecution.

The uproar also prompted questions over whether outside pressure influenced the non-appeal — a claim disputed by the Justice Ministry.

In parliamentary testimony Wednesday, Vice Justice Minister Lee Jin-su said that while he conveyed Justice Minister Jung Seong-ho’s word to “judge carefully,” the phone call with Noh "was not an exercise of command authority.”

Meanwhile, Noh, speaking to local media Thursday, said he offered to resign “to protect the prosecution,” adding that remaining in office while insisting he had done nothing wrong “would not help the organization.” He has said he will elaborate further at his farewell ceremony, though no date has been set.

On Wednesday, the presidential office said it was open to accepting Noh’s resignation once formally submitted through the justice minister. Noh took the acting post in July after his predecessor stepped down. If accepted, his resignation would leave the top post vacant for the second time in less than five months.