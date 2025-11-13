Top executives of LG Group's key affiliates met with Mercedez-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius in Seoul on Thursday, agreeing to expand collaboration in EV components and software-defined vehicle (SVD) technologies, and build on LG's combined battery, display and automotive electronics capabilities.

LG Electronics said Kallenius held talks with LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan, LG Display CEO Jeong Cheol-dong, LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung and LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo at the group’s Twin Tower in Seoul. The discussion centered on how LG's technologies could support Mercedes-Benz's shift toward electric vehicle-centered mobility and a more flexible, digitalized and sustainable production network, the company said.

“At Mercedes-Benz, we firmly believe that strategic, collaborative partnerships are the driving force that shapes our next-generation vehicles. Together with LG, we share a vision built on innovation, quality and sustainability. By combining our strengths, we’re creating vehicles that will set new global standards," Kallenius said.

LG Electronics CEO Cho said LG will seek to strengthen its partnership with Mercedes-Benz by leveraging its core strengths in user-experience design, integrated SDV solutions and its track record of reliable automotive technology in global markets.

LG Electronics and Mercedes-Benz have long collaborated on key SDV components, jointly developing infotainment and advanced driving assistance systems. The two companies also co-developed the curved organic light-emitting panoramic display installed in the premium EQS electric sedan, the company said.

LG Display said it has supplied plastic OLED panels to Mercedes-Benz since 2020, offering flexible, curved designs with competitive image quality. The technology is also used in the automaker's next-generation MBUX Hyperscreen, LG said.

The Korean conglomerate's battery arm, LG Energy Solution, is also working with Mercedes-Benz on EV batteries, while LG Innotek is exploring cooperation in autonomous-driving sensors, including camera modules, LiDAR and radar.

LG said it intends to package the technologies under its "One LG" platform, aiming to provide automakers with greater efficiency and technical synergy.

Officially visiting Seoul for the first time in two years, Kallenius was also scheduled to meet with Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong on Thursday afternoon. The two will discuss bolstering cooperation in EV batteries and automotive semiconductors as well as displays, industry sources said.

Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun and Samsung Display CEO Yi Chung were also expected to join the meeting.

The electronics giant is also working with Mercedes-Benz in in-car infotainment and digital key systems, especially through its subsidiary Harman.