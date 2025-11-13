Powerful mass games, red-carpet entrances, even army band-style sword tunnels. Here’s how high schools across Korea cheer on their seniors ahead of Suneung

On Wednesday morning, epic cheers echoed across high schools in Korea the day before Suneung, the nation’s annual College Scholastic Ability Test. Suneung is a nine-hour exam that is taking place today, bringing the nation to a near-standstill as students sit for the test that will shape their futures.

In support, 10th and 11th graders cheered for seniors taking the test the next day.

Joongdong High School stands out every year for its powerful, synchronized cheer rallies. The event, which begins around 9:50 a.m. and lasts about an hour, fills the school’s courtyard with chants and stomps.

Meanwhile, other schools hold their own rallies. Yongsan High School’s cheering event, for example, featured a red carpet and traditional Korean drums.

As much as the event is a send-off for the seniors, it’s also a reminder to the juniors that they’re next.

“Next year, we are going to take Suneung, and we’re also going to get the cheer rally from our juniors. We want our seniors to go to their choice of university. We’re trying our best to cheer them on,” said Lee Jae-won, a second-year student at Joongdong High School.