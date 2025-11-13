Powerful mass games, red-carpet entrances, even army band-style sword tunnels. Here’s how high schools across Korea cheer on their seniors ahead of Suneung

On Wednesday morning, epic cheers echoed across high schools in Korea the day before Suneung, the nation’s annual College Scholastic Ability Test. Suneung is a nine-hour exam that is taking place today, bringing the nation to a near-standstill as students sit for the test that will shape their futures.

In support, 10th and 11th graders cheered for seniors taking the test the next day.

Joongdong High School stands out every year for its powerful, synchronized cheer rallies. The event, which begins around 9:50 a.m. and lasts about an hour, fills the school’s courtyard with chants and stomps.

Meanwhile, other schools hold their own rallies. Yongsan High School’s cheering event, for example, featured a red carpet and traditional Korean drums.

As much as the event is a send-off for the seniors, it’s also a reminder to the juniors that they’re next.

“Next year, we are going to take Suneung, and we’re also going to get the cheer rally from our juniors. We want our seniors to go to their choice of university. We’re trying our best to cheer them on,” said Lee Jae-won, a second-year student at Joongdong High School.

Joongdong High School is a private, all-male school located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The sign reads, "You have the support of Joongdong. Run with vigor!" (Tammy Park/The Korea Herald)
This year, Joongdong High School's rally featured a performance by a record-high 250 students. (Tammy Park/The Korea Herald)
Part of the ritual includes juniors carrying their seniors as they get cheered on. (Tammy Park/The Korea Herald)
Seolwol Girls' High School in Gwangju's cheer rally included ringing of bells, crowns and colorful balloons. (Yonhap)
Choongang High School's seniors were escorted through a saber arch as they left the school grounds after picking up their test identification slip. (Yonhap)
Youngseok High School in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, high-fives their juniors as they walk down the red carpet. Family members, teachers and students stand along the sidelines to show support and wish the test-takers good luck. (Yonhap)
At Choongang High School, juniors fully decked out in traditional wear and playing traditional instruments. Test-takers were cheered on by juniors and teachers. (Yonhap)
Eunpyeong High School incorporated bright yellow pompoms in their cheer rally. (Yonhap)
In Sokcho High School, juniors bowed in front of the school as a gesture of respect and wishing test-takers good luck. (Yonhap)
