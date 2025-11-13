Mobile storytelling platform expands animation pipeline with major studio partnership

Webtoon Entertainment announced Wednesday it will enter an agreement with Warner Bros. Animation to co-produce 10 webcomic series for global distribution, the latest move from the South Korea-founded platform to broaden its global animation output.

The companies will draw projects from Webtoon's Korean and English-language platforms. Development support comes from Webtoon Productions and the company's Japanese IP business teams.

Four titles have been confirmed. Two Korean originals — "The Stellar Swordmaster," a dark fantasy following an orphan's pursuit of power through swordsmanship, and "Hardcore Leveling Warrior," centered on a top-ranked gamer forced to rebuild from scratch — join two English-language series: "Down to Earth," a romance between a man and an alien visitor, and "Elf & Warrior," which follows a young half-elf traveling with a band of outlaws.

"Our creators are building franchises that Gen Z audiences love," said Yongsoo Kim, Webtoon's chief strategy officer. The partnership with Warner Bros. Animation offers an opportunity to expand those stories with "one of the most respected names in animation."

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation, praised the combination of Warner's "world-class artistry" and Webtoon's "vibrant storytelling."

No release dates have been set. Projects could take the form of films or series. Original webcomic creators retain IP ownership and will receive revenue shares from adaptations, according to Kim.

The deal follows Webtoon's recent content partnerships with major entertainment companies. In August, the platform struck a multiyear agreement with Walt Disney Co. to bring roughly 100 Marvel, Star Wars and Disney titles to its mobile format. That partnership launched with "Amazing Spider-Man," followed by "Avengers" and other properties.

Webtoon Entertainment, which went public on Nasdaq in June 2024, claims approximately 155 million monthly active users globally.