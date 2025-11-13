Kiss of Life announced Thursday that it will unveil the Korean-language version of its Japan debut song, “Lucky,” on Nov. 18, via agency S2 Entertainment.

In a teaser image shared via social media, the four members gaze confidently at the camera in front of a classic automobile, reflecting the self-assured ambience of the single.

“Lucky” fronted Kiss of Life's debut EP in Japan, “Tokyo Mission Start,” which was released Nov. 5 and entered Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking at No. 9. The group will go on to promote the album there as it tours three cities — Fukuoka, Osaka and Tokyo — next month.