Korean beauty tech firm APR said Thursday its flagship brand Medicube wrapped up a pop-up store on Broadway in New York, drawing more than 12,000 visitors from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2.

Under the theme “Glow Mode On,” the pop-up showcased Medicube’s skin care lineup and its popular AGE-R beauty devices, which have gained global attention for their at-home skincare technology.

Notably, American fashion model Kendall Jenner, well known to be a frequent user of Medicube products, made a surprise visit to the pop-up, where she was seen trying out the brand’s skincare and beauty devices.

To amplify the campaign, Medicube also launched large-scale outdoor advertisements across 500 locations in New York — including Times Square and subway stations — under the slogan “Glow Out Loud.” The ads highlighted the brand’s key products, such as the AGE-R Booster Pro, PDRN Pink Peptide Serum, and Zero Pore Pad.

“The pop-up store and outdoor campaign represent a meaningful step in enhancing Medicube’s brand influence in the US market,” an APR official said. “We plan to continue engaging with local consumers through on-site experiences during the year-end season and into the next year to further solidify our brand presence.”