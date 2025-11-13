Enhypen rearranged Justin Bieber’s 2011 hit carol, “Mistletoe,” agency Belift Lab and Apple Music announced on Thursday.

The group added sweet harmony to Bieber’s original song, which ranked No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot 100, and was the lead single from his first and only holiday set, “Under the Mistletoe.”

“The lyrics, so sweet and giving you butterflies, felt close to how our fans look at us,” said the bandmates.

Its fresh take is available exclusively on Apple Music as part of the music platform’s “2025 Carols Covered” project, which also includes American singer and songwriter Khalid’s “Last Christmas” and Japanese singer and songwriter Tomioka Ai’s “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Enhyphen will greet fans in Seoul on Nov. 22 at a fan meetup held in celebration of its fifth debut anniversary.