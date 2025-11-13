A substitute driver hired to take a car owner home is under investigation by police after speeding and driving under the influence, police said Wednesday.

The suspect, in his 50s, was a designated driver for hire, typically hired by people who want to get home in their own cars after drinking.

The Incheon Jungbu Police Station said it booked the suspect without detention at 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 25.

The driver picked up the client and his car in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and drove 40 kilometers to Incheon, during which he was caught going 150 kph in a 100 kph zone.

The client reportedly reported the incident to police, telling them that they recognized the driver as the person who had been drinking at the table next to theirs after hearing the car’s warning sound continuously go off for speeding.

When police arrived and issued a brethalyzer test, they found the driver’s blood alcohol concentration to be above 0.03 percent — enough to get his license revoked.

The driver had used Kakao T’s replacement driver service, which matches drivers with clients. He had also previously been indicted for driving under the influence, according to police.

The suspect reportedly told the police that he had a drink earlier and thought he had sobered up.