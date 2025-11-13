Riize has racked up more than 1 billion views on its official YouTube channel, according to label SM Entertainment on Thursday.

The band reached the milestone within two years of launch. The view count does not include the group's music videos uploaded separately to the SMTown YouTube channel.

The most recent addition to Riize's YouTube library is “Pre-alize,” a series of videos that give fans a sneak peek at its upcoming single “Fame,” such as moments from recording sessions and dance practices.

The band of six is set to roll out the single on Nov. 24. It will consist of three tracks -- the title track as well as “Sticky Like” and “Something’s in the Water.”

From Nov. 16, an exhibit celebrating the release of the single will be held at Ilmin Museum of Art in central Seoul.