The first solo EP from Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together headed straight to the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking.

The main track “Talk to you” ranked No. 7 on its Daily Digital Single Ranking while the EP “No Labels: Part 01” sold over half a million on the day of release.

Rolling Stone UK praised the EP as “an accomplished and well-crafted debut album,” adding that the idol has “got the star-power gravitas to make all his hard-work … look effortless.”

On Thursday in the US, Yeonjun is set to perform the lead single on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

He will then join TXT for a five-city tour in Japan starting in Saitama this coming weekend.