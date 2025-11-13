BGF Retail Co., the operator of the CU convenience store chain, said Thursday it has opened its first CU outlet in Hawaii as part of its global expansion strategy.

In May, the company established a local subsidiary and signed a master franchise agreement with CU Hawaii LLC, a new entity created by local firm WKF Inc.

Under the master franchise deal, the master franchisee is granted the right to not only open franchise units in a designated area but also sub-franchise them to third parties.

The new outlet offers gimbap, which has been gaining popularity in the United States as a healthy food option, along with instant ramyeon cooking stations -- a must-try experience for visitors to South Korea, the company said in a press release.

The world's first convenience store opened in the United States in 1927. BGF Retail has now become the first South Korean retail company to enter the US convenience store market.

"We aim to open 50 outlets in major locations across Hawaii over the next three years," the company said.

Hawaii marks the fourth overseas market for BGF Retail's convenience store business, following Mongolia, Malaysia and Kazakhstan. The company currently operates a total of 749 CU outlets across those three countries, in addition to about 18,600 in South Korea. (Yonhap)