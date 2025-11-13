The foreign ministers of North Korea and Laos have held talks and agreed to strengthen relations between the countries and expand cooperation in supporting each other on the international stage, the North's state media said Thursday.

Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met with her Lao counterpart, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, in Pyongyang following the Lao delegation's arrival in North Korea on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The ministers agreed to further strengthen their countries' traditional friendship by thoroughly implementing the agreement reached by their state leaders in October, the KCNA said.

They also exchanged views on ways to boost mutual support and cooperation on the international stage, reaching a shared understanding, according to the report.

The foreign ministers' talks came after talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Pyongyang in October on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the North's ruling party, where they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Lao president was among the few foreign state leaders and senior officials attending celebratory events marking the party anniversary in Pyongyang last month, including a military parade.

North Korea and Laos have maintained friendly ties since establishing diplomatic relations in 1974. (Yonhap)