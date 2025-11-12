South Korea issued Wednesday the lowest travel advisory for Cuba under its four-level alert system amid growing concerns over infectious diseases, the foreign ministry said.

The ministry said it imposed a Level 1 travel advisory on the Caribbean nation, effective 9:00 p.m., citing the spread of diseases, such as dengue fever and chikungunya fever, in the region.

The government will continue to monitor the situation in Cuba and review the need for any adjustments to the advisory, it added. (Yonhap)