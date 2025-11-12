President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday wished good luck to applicants taking the college entrance exam, a high-stakes test taken annually by high school students and graduates.

Lee posted the Facebook message on the eve of the annual College Scholastic Ability Test, which is regarded as one of the nation's most important academic events.

"I wish luck for all of you who possess infinite potential," Lee wrote. "I am proud of each of you who have believed in yourselves and walked this path with perseverance and courage. I wholeheartedly support each of your dreams."

While acknowledging the importance of the exam, Lee stressed that it is by no means everything in life, urging students to continue pursuing their goals with perseverance and confidence.

A total of 554,174 people applied for this year's CSAT, the highest total number of applicants in seven years, according to the education ministry. (Yonhap)