South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party of Korea said Wednesday it will seek to revise the law to allow prosecutors to be expelled from office, amid growing pushback within the prosecution over its leadership’s decision not to appeal a lower court ruling in a high-profile land development scandal linked to President Lee Jae Myung.

The ruling party's Floor Leader Rep. Kim Byung-kee said the party will review the Prosecutors’ Disciplinary Act to enable the expulsion of prosecutors found guilty of serious misconduct.

“Unlike other public officials, prosecutors cannot currently be expelled even for insubordination,” Kim said during a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul. “This law has effectively functioned as a shield of privilege for prosecutors. We will abolish it and ensure that defiant prosecutors are subject to dismissal or removal under the National Public Service Act.”

Under existing Korean law, prosecutors may only be expelled if impeached by the National Assembly or convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment or a heavier sentence.

Rep. Jung Chung-rae, chair of the Democratic Party, echoed the view, urging Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho to swiftly report to the National Assembly on disciplinary measures against prosecutors who “incited collective defiance” following the withdrawal of the Daejang-dong appeal.

“The party will mobilize every means available — from a parliamentary probe and hearings to a special-counsel investigation — to bring to justice prosecutors found to have engaged in illegal or improper conduct,” Jung said.

The move comes after the prosecution’s decision last week not to appeal the Daejang-dong case — in which figures including President Lee, who was serving as mayor of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, at the time of the scandal, were facing lengthy prison terms over their involvement in the real-estate development — sparking unprecedented backlash from prosecutors nationwide. The Democratic Party labeled the protest an act of “collective insubordination” and “disruption of state discipline.”

The failure also drew harsh criticism from the main opposition People Power Party, which accused the government of attempting to intimidate prosecutors for political gain.

People Power Party Chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, meanwhile, called for a parliamentary probe and special counsel investigation into the case, alleging possible interference from the presidential office.

“Even though the largest development corruption case in Korean history resulted in partial acquittals, the prosecution gave up on appealing,” Jang said during a protest rally in front of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, Tuesday.

“Justice Minister Jeong’s remark that the decision should be made carefully sounded to me like a mob boss warning his men to watch their step at night.”

Meanwhile, Jeong denied any influence from the ministry or the presidential office in the prosecution’s decision not to appeal.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts earlier in the day, Jeong said there was “no instruction to oppose an appeal.”

Asked whether such remarks could be perceived as pressure on the prosecution, he replied, “How could that be seen as pressure? It was just a routine comment.”