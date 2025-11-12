The Philippines views Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation as a crucial platform to advance ASEAN-Korea shared prosperity, sustainability and inclusive growth, said Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro.

“ASEAN is already Korea’s second-largest trading partner, and the Philippines is keen to further strengthen that link,” she said in an interview with The Korea Herald, stressing plans to boost cooperation in AI, digital transformation, green energy and high-value sectors such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.

According to Lazaro, Manila is working closely with ASEAN partners and Korea for “a more forward-looking APEC, ready for the next phase of economic transformation.”

She highlighted the Digital Economy Framework Agreement as a key step to “turbocharge trade and investment through a more digitally integrated ASEAN with Korea as a valued partner.”

The Philippines, a key supplier of critical minerals, and Korea, a leader in electric vehicles and battery manufacturing, aim to enhance investment, innovation, and workforce development.

The South East Asian country holds a special place in Korea’s history, being the first ASEAN country to recognize South Korea and the first Asian nation to send combat troops during the 1950–53 Korean War, contributing 7,420 service members.

The Philippines and Korea upgraded bilateral ties to a strategic partnership in 2024. The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to achieving tangible outcomes across multiple cooperation areas at the 9th Policy Consultation in Manila on Oct. 22, 2025.

“We welcome Korea’s participation in the ‘Build Better More’ infrastructure program,” Lazaro said, highlighting projects such as the Samar Pacific Coastal Road II, Laguna Lakeshore Road Network, Panguil Bay Bridge and Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges.

She cited Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Subic, inaugurated by President Marcos Jr. in September 2025, as a symbol of renewed industrial partnership that would employ up to 8,000 workers.

“These developments reaffirm the Philippines’ and Korea’s shared vision for a more connected, innovative and future-ready Asia-Pacific region,” she concluded.