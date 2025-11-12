Two exhibitions revisit legacy of Korean modernist masters Kimm Jong-soung and Kim Chung-up

Redevelopment and reconstruction have long defined the rhythm of urban life in South Korea, spurred by rapid industrial growth and the demands of capitalism. Little space has been left to reflect on how the legacy of Korea’s modern architecture is preserved or remembered.

Kimm Jong-soung and Kim Chung-up are considered pioneering modern Korean architects, along with Kim Soo-guen, but few would be able to answer with examples of what these architects built. A culture of archiving modern architectural heritage is lacking in Korea.

Located along the northern slope of Namsan Park, the former Millennium Hilton Seoul, known before as Hilton Hotel Seoul, is now encased in white scaffolding with demolition underway.

Built in 1983, the hotel with 620 standard rooms was Kimm Jong-soung's first project as an independent architect. Designed when he was 42, Kimm said the building “achieved 90 percent of my goal and I felt great satisfaction.”

The building featured a dark bronze facade reminiscent of the curtain wall of the Seagram building in New York designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. Having worked at the architectural office of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe for 10 years, Kimm was much influenced by the modernist master.

The exhibition “The Autobiography of Hilton Seoul,” dedicated to the landmark piece of architecture, is running at Piknic, just a stone’s throw from the site itself, tracing the evolution of the building through early architectural drawings, revised plans over the years, correspondences, archival photographs and interviews.

“The exhibition raises questions about the meaning of what architecture leaves behind,” said curator Chung Dah-young of CAC. “We also wanted to examine why the process of transforming contemporary architecture into a legacy is controversial.”

Chung and Choi Woo-jung, head of planning at Piknic, collected materials and building debris when demolition started in earnest in May.

“If we had not taken them out, they would have been discarded,” Choi said, walking through the green marble, travertine and bronze from the site. “Fortunately, when the city approved the redevelopment plan, it required that the building’s defining feature, the atrium, be preserved. In the new complex, it will be reinterpreted in some way.”

The exhibition also includes works of art created from the debris of the building and digital works in collaboration with artists.

The Christmas charity train — for long an iconic annual event with a miniature train set bearing the logos of sponsors — runs on the rooftop, with some of its elements having been picked up from the hotel after it closed in December 2022.

“The demolition process seems so fast — by the end of the exhibition early next year, the hotel will be gone,” Choi said.

Kim Chung-up and Le Corbusier in photographs

Kim Chung-up was deeply influenced by Le Corbusier, whose architecture is known for its rational structure, sculptural form and humanistic approach to modernism. Kim’s works reveal how he reinterpreted that influence through a Korean sensibility — blending bold geometries with organic curves.

“Conversation: Kim Chung-up-Le Corbusier” opened at what was built as a residential home designed by the late architect. Kim Jeong-seok, CEO of Coom Partners, the Seoul-based architectural practice that recently bought the building, has preserved the space, operating it as a multipurpose art space to remember the late architect.

The exhibition sheds light on two major figures of modernist architecture — Kim and Le Corbusier, who first met in Venice in 1952. Kim worked at the Paris office of the Swiss French architect from 1952 to 1955.

The exhibition, curated by architect Yoon Tae-hoon from Sathy, who recently completed renovation of the space, traces the dialogue between the two architects, reinterpreted through the eyes of two architecture photographers — Kim Yong-kwan focusing on Kim Chung-up’s works and Manuel Bougot on that of Le Corbusier.

“Bougot documented Le Corbusier’s works in India throughout his career, including the ‘Chandigarh’ project that Kim Chung-up also joined while drawing plans and assisting at Le Corbusier’s office,” Yoon said.

Alongside photographs of Le Corbusier's “Chandigarh” project are those showing significant works by Kim in Korea featuring sculptural forms influenced by the architectural pioneer.

A former maternity hospital building on Euljiro in central Seoul, the French Embassy, Gyeongnam Culture & Art Center, Pusan National University’s College of Humanities and the Sun Plaza, a shopping center in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, are among the projects shown at the exhibition.

“Since the space has been newly renovated, I thought it was important to open it with a photo exhibition on Kim Chung-up,” Yoon said.

“For me, preserving Kim Chung-up’s legacy has been a major concern. While a few works like the French Embassy remain well-maintained, many others are not, and quality images are scarce,” the architect said.

"That’s why I felt it was meaningful for photographer Kim Yong-kwan to document them anew, making the process itself part of the archive."