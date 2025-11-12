There are countless ways to promote a cafe. But sometimes, all it takes is kindness.

On Oct. 19, a short video posted to the official Instagram account of Ediya Coffee’s Ansan Wolpi Hyundai branch captured a small but powerful interaction: a cafe owner serving their drinks to two deaf customers.

Noticing that the customers were deaf, the owner greeted them in sign language, saying, “Enjoy your drinks,” when serving.

Surprised and touched, one of the customers responded with a smile and a thumbs-up, signing, “You’re really good at sign language. Thank you," in response.

The clip quickly went viral, racking up over 1.3 million views and hundreds of warm comments such as “Even if the coffee cools, the heart stays warm,” and “I’m going to visit and support this place.”

Following the viral moment, Ediya Coffee shared a follow-up interview with the owner on its official social media channels, bringing even more attention to the original post.

In the interview, the owner explained that she had noticed some customers were deaf and felt sorry that they couldn’t hear her greeting.

“I wanted to sincerely say ‘enjoy your drinks,’ so I practiced sign language by watching YouTube videos,” she said.

She added that she only posted the clip to remember a happy moment, never expecting it to resonate with so many people.