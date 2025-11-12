Kim Seol, who captured viewers’ hearts as the adorable baby Jin-joo in tvN’s hit drama “Reply 1988,” recently showed off a certificate of completion from a local gifted education center.

Kim — now 14 years old — posted an Instagram update on Monday of herself smiling brightly in her school uniform while holding a certificate next to her presumed teacher at a completion ceremony. The picture quickly spread across online communities and social media.

Kim made her acting debut at age 3 in the 2014 film “Ode to My Father.” She later became widely known for her role as Jin-joo — the adorable younger sister of Sun-woo, played by actor Go Kyung-pyo — in “Reply 1988,” which concluded in January 2016.

At just 4 years old, her innocent expressions and natural acting left a lasting impression on viewers.

Since her appearance in the 2017 Turkish film "Ayla: The Daughter of War," she has largely stayed out of the acting scene, focusing on academics after enrolling in a local gifted education center’s invention program in 2021.

Gifted education centers in Korea are specialized institutions run by regional education offices or universities. They offer intensive programs in mathematics, science and other STEM-related fields. Students from fourth grade in elementary school to second grade in middle school are eligible to apply.