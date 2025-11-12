Seoul to host World Hospital Congress next year

Dr. Lee Wang-jun, chair and CEO of Myongji Medical Foundation, has been elected as the next International Hospital Federation president, becoming the second Korean to lead the 95-year-old global organization, the Korea Hospital Association said Wednesday.

The announcement was made Tuesday during the 48th World Hospital Congress held Nov. 10-13 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Lee will serve a two-year term from 2027 to 2029, following his participation in the federation’s six-year executive leadership cycle, which includes roles as president-elect and immediate past president.

Lee becomes only the second Korean president of the federation, following Dr. Kim Kwang-tae, who served from 2013 to 2015 and is slated to receive a merit award during the 48th World Hospital Congress.

“Korea has been one of the most active member countries since the IHF’s founding. As president, I will work to broaden participation from Asia and Africa and help the IHF evolve into an organization of true global diversity," Lee said in a statement.

He added that the 49th World Hospital Congress, to be held in Seoul in October 2026, “will showcase Korea’s innovation and resilience in health care and serve as a new milestone for global hospital leadership.”

The IHF, founded in 1929, is a nonprofit global association of hospitals and hospital associations from over 70 countries, focused on knowledge exchange and leadership in health care.