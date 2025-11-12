Le Sserafim is spending another week on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Spaghetti (feat. J-Hope of BTS).”

The single ranked No. 89 on the chart dated Nov. 15, after entering it at No. 50, the highest rung for the group. This makes Le Sserafim the third K-pop group to log two weeks on the main songs chart this year, after Blackpink and Twice.

On Billboard's Global 200 and Global excl. US charts, “Spaghetti” ranked No. 7 and No. 4, respectively. It also logged two weeks on the UK Official Singles Top 100 chart, sliding down to No. 77 from the first week’s No. 46, another career-high for the group.

Next week, Le Sserafim will have two shows at Tokyo Dome, an encore gig for its first international tour, “Easy Crazy Hot.”