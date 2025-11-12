Stray Kids shared new teasers for their upcoming mini album “Do It” on Tuesday.

Individual photographs of eight members set a mysterious tone for the album due out on Nov. 21. Instrumental versions of all four songs from the set — including the two main tracks “Do It” and “Divine” — were also unveiled.

The group gave fans a taste of the album through a mash-up video released Sunday with snippets of the songs. All were written by 3Racha, the songwriting trio of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.

“Do It” nabbed the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Countdown Chart Global Top 10 last week, which tallies presaves made by platform users. It is the first K-pop album to top the chart.