ISLAMABAD (AP) — A suicide bomber struck outside a court in Pakistan's capital Tuesday, detonating his explosives next to a police car and killing 12 people in the latest of an uptick in violence across the country.

Witnesses described mayhem. The blast, which also wounded 27 people, was heard for kilometers and came at a time of day when the area outside the district court in Islamabad is typically crowded with hundreds of visitors.

A breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group, claimed responsibility for the attack, in messages to reporters from the group's leader, Omar Mukkaram Khurasani. However, an influential commander within the group, Sarbakaf Mohmand, also sent messages disavowing any claim to the attack.

The group quit the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, after the head of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar was killed in a blast in Afghanistan in 2022. Though some members recently rejoined the TTP, others keep their distance, indicating continuing differences among the insurgents.

The TPP is separate from, but allied with, the Afghan Taliban that leads the neighboring country.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar has staged smaller attacks in the past but its ability to hit the Pakistani capital is likely to further compound the struggles of the Pakistani government as it faces a resurgent Pakistani Taliban, border tensions and a fragile ceasefire with Afghanistan.

Without giving evidence, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi alleged the attack was “carried out by Indian-backed elements and Afghan Taliban proxies” linked to the Pakistani Taliban. Still, he said authorities are “looking into all aspects” of the explosion.

New Delhi rejected the allegation as baseless. “The international community is well aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan’s desperate diversionary ploys," Randhir Jaswal, the spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a statement.

The attack drew condemnation, including from the US, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a full investigation and reiterated that “all perpetrators of terrorism must be held accountable,” UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

The attacker tried to “enter the court premises but, failing to do so, targeted a police vehicle,” Naqvi told journalists. State-run media and two security officials earlier said a car bomb caused the explosion.

The casualties were mostly passersby or those who had arrived for court appointments, according to Islamabad police.

More than a dozen wounded people screamed for help as ambulances rushed to the scene. “People started running in all directions,” Mohammad Afzal, who was at the court at the time, told The Associated Press.

Naqvi said the bomber was not included in the death toll of 12. Police said a severed head was identified as the attacker's, which Naqvi said confirmed the blast was a suicide attack. The attacker also was seen in security footage, he said.

Earlier, Pakistani security forces said they foiled an attempt by militants to take cadets hostage at an army-run college, when a suicide car bomber and five other attackers targeted the facility in a northwestern province.

The authorities blamed TTP. The TTP denied involvement in Monday's attack at the college, and spokesman Mohammad Khurasani also denied involvement in Tuesday's attack.

The school targeted is in Wana, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border. The area had until recent years been a base for the Pakistani Taliban, al-Qaida and other foreign militants.

According to the local police chief, Alamgir Mahsud, two of the militants were quickly killed by troops while three others managed to enter the compound before being cornered in an administrative block. He said the clearance operation was still underway Tuesday, some 20 hours after the attack.

The block is away from the building housing hundreds of cadets and other staff, who were quickly evacuated to safer places by Pakistani commandos.

There were no immediate reports of casualties among the students or staff. The army has not provided any information about military casualties.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the two attacks and called for a full investigation. “We will ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and held accountable,” he said in a statement.

Sharif described attacks on unarmed civilians as “reprehensible” and added, “We will not allow the blood of innocent Pakistanis to go to waste.” Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said on X that the country is in a state of war and laid the blame with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, which Islamabad accuses of sheltering the TTP.

Afghanistan "can act to stop terrorism in Pakistan, but bringing this war to Islamabad is a message from Kabul,” Asif said and warned that Pakistan “has the strength to respond fully.” Pakistan has outlawed the TTP, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, and the United States and the United Nations have designated the group a terrorist organization. The Afghan Taliban takeover in Kabul in 2021 emboldened the TTP, and many of its leaders and fighters are believed to have taken refuge in Afghanistan. Kabul denies it's protecting the TTP.

Militant attacks in Pakistan have surged in recent years. The deadliest assault on a school occurred in 2014 , when a breakaway TTP faction killed 154 people, mostly children, at an army-run school in Peshawar. The military claimed the attackers in Wana wanted to repeat the assault.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen in recent months. Kabul has blamed Islamabad for drone strikes on Oct. 9 that killed several people in the Afghan capital. Ensuing cross-border fighting killed dozens of soldiers, civilians and militants before Qatar brokered a ceasefire on Oct. 19, which remains in place.

Since then, two rounds of peace talks have been held in Istanbul but ended without agreement after Kabul refused to provide a written assurance that the TTP and other militant groups would not use Afghan territory against Pakistan.

An earlier, brief ceasefire between Pakistan and the TTP, brokered by Kabul in 2022, collapsed after the group accused Islamabad of violating it.