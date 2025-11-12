Couples in South Korea preparing to marry have long faced a stressful and costly guessing game: How much will their wedding venue really cost?

Now the government is stepping in to stop it.

Starting Wednesday, wedding service providers in South Korea are legally required to disclose complete pricing information before signing any contracts, according to the Fair Trade Commission. The new rule aims to eliminate hidden fees and vague terms in a notoriously opaque industry that bundles photography, dress rentals, and makeup services into high-priced wedding packages.

For years, many couples have found themselves blindsided by unexpected charges after signing with wedding planners or vendors. Services like photo retouching, early-morning appointments, and even dress fittings often triggered extra fees that were never mentioned upfront.

Consumer complaints have steadily increased. According to the Korea Consumer Agency, the number of reported issues related to wedding planning services rose by 63 percent between 2021 and 2023.

The new regulation mandates that all businesses offering wedding services must clearly list base rates, optional charges, and refund conditions. These details must appear on the first page of contracts or be made available online through official platforms.

After a six-month grace period, businesses that fail to comply will face fine of up to 100 million won, with company executives potentially fined up to 10 million won.

Wedding planners, who act as intermediaries between couples and vendors, are also now required to provide a transparent breakdown of costs for each partner business they recommend.

The scale of the industry adds urgency to the reform. According to data released by lawmaker Cha Gyu-geun, revenue from bundled wedding services more than doubled in just four years, jumping from 117 billion won ($79.8 million) in 2019 to nearly 315 billion won in 2023. A separate survey conducted in early 2024 by a local matchmaking firm Gayeon found that recently married couples spent an average of 4.79 million won ($3,270) on photography, dress and makeup packages alone.

Also taking effect Wednesday, the Fair Trade Commission now requires yoga and Pilates studios to clearly disclose pricing and refund terms, as well as whether consumer protection insurance is in place to cover sudden closures.

Couples can compare verified wedding service prices through the Korea Consumer Agency’s official platform at price.go.kr.