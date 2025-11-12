(Credit: Belift Lab)
Enhypen’s fourth physical single in Japan was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, according to the organization on Wednesday.

“Yoi” surpassed 750,000 shipments as of October, a first for the seven-piece team. The single album was released in July and logged 500,000 shipments in three days, earning double platinum certification. It was the band's first Japanese album to sell half a million in the first week, and topped Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Single Rankings.

The septet will host a fan meetup in Seoul on Nov. 22 to celebrate its fifth debut anniversary, about a month after wrapping up its “Walk The Line” world tour, which drew 676,000 concertgoers.


