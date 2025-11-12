Enhypen’s fourth physical single in Japan was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, according to the organization on Wednesday.

“Yoi” surpassed 750,000 shipments as of October, a first for the seven-piece team. The single album was released in July and logged 500,000 shipments in three days, earning double platinum certification. It was the band's first Japanese album to sell half a million in the first week, and topped Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Single Rankings.

The septet will host a fan meetup in Seoul on Nov. 22 to celebrate its fifth debut anniversary, about a month after wrapping up its “Walk The Line” world tour, which drew 676,000 concertgoers.